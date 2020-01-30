Here are all of the new products Apple is expected to launch this year

Apple could launch AirTags, a budget iPhone, high-end headphones, and new MacBooks this year. Apple could launch AirTags, a budget iPhone, high-end headphones, and new MacBooks this year.

Apple is reportedly planning to release a slew of new devices in the first half of this year including the iPhone 9, high-end headphones, a Tile-like device for tracking things like keys, updated iPad Pros, updated MacBook Air. and many more products. Ming-Chi Kuo of TF International Securities tells investors that Apple’s roadmap for 2020 is solid. These devices are beyond the usual lineup, which includes the flagship iPhone series and Apple Watch.

Apple iPhone 9/iPhone SE 2

The arrival of a budget iPhone, likely to be called the iPhone 9 or iPhone SE 2, is set to debut sometime in March. Kuo once again reiterates that Apple is closer to launch a low-cost iPhone that will replace the existing iPhone 8. The phone is expected to have a small 4.7-inch LCD screen and a Touch ID home button. On the flip side though, the device will have a faster A13 chipset and 3GB RAM. The phone, meanwhile, is said to have a single rear-facing camera. Kuo expects the iPhone 9 to cost $399 for the base variant. India could potentially be the biggest market for the budget iPhone.

Apple AirTags

Along with a 4.7-inch budget iPhone, Kuo believes Apple is working on a small accessory, which utilises iPhones to track the user’s belonging. The tag will reportedly be linked to an iCloud account through an iPhone, and could attach to any item, say keys or bag. AirTags will likely use the iPhone 11’s ultra-wide chip, which could deliver more precise tracking. The device will be similar to a Tile-like personal item tracker.

Apple over-ear headphones

Apple may have plans to launch a pair of high-end on-ear headphones, claims Kuo. The analyst didn’t prove any concrete details about the headphones, but he did say that it would be Bluetooth-enabled and could launch in the first half of 2020. Back in February 2018, Kuo revealed that Apple was working on a pair of high-end headphones. Later that year, in June, Bloomberg corroborated Kuo’s claims and revealed that the upcoming headphones would answer to expensive on-ear headphones from Bose and Sennheiser.

Apple AirPower

Apple’s ill-fated AirPower is making a comeback this year, This time though, the company has plans to launch a “smaller charging mat” that should power just one device at a time. This means Apple is working on an entirely new product. The original AirPower was supposed to charge the iPhone, AirPods and Apple Watch simultaneously.

Apple iPad Pro, new MacBooks

Apple also plans to release new iPad Pro models with two cameras on the back and a ToF sensor for delivering improved augmented reality experiences. The new premium tablets are expected to be powered by an A13X processor and a more powerful Face ID. The Cupertino company is also rumoured to launch a new MacBook Air as well as an updated MacBook Pro. Both notebooks should come with a scissor-switch keyboard.

