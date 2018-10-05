Hathway unveils Android TV-based Play Box

Hathway Play Box will come integrated with the Google Assistant, which will allow users to control the set-top box with the help of their voice. (Representational Image: Hathway set-top box)

Partnering with Google, Hathway Cable and Datacom Limited have launched a new Android TV-based OTT set-top box dubbed as “Hathway Play Box”. Hathway claims that this is India’s first Cable Hybrid box, which combined with their own Ultra Smart Hub, will provide users with linear TV and play services in HDR quality.

The Hathway Play Box will give users access to a selection of global and local content including TV series and movies. In addition, the device remote comes with dedicated YouTube, Netflix and Google Play buttons on it, to make it much easier for consumers to navigate through the provided services.

Later this year, Hathway will be running various consumer promotions on the device and will also gift its users’ free access to many Indian and global OTT platforms.

The Hathway Play Box will come integrated with the Google Assistant, which will allow users to control the set-top box with the help of their voice. Additionally, the set-top box has an inbuilt chrome cast allowing users to mirror content from their phones, tablets and PCs directly to their TV.

“One of the strengths of Hathway Play box is our cooperation with some of the most popular play-services. In addition to Google Play and YouTube, we are delighted that Netflix, the world’s largest streaming service will be available in Hathway Play box at launch and that our customers can easily access their content via the button on the remote control,” said Rajan Gupta, Managing Director, Hathway.

“We are pleased to be working with Hathway and look forward to leveraging their extensive broadband and cable network to enable more exciting and useful Android TV experiences for consumers,” said Pranab Mookken, Head Android, Chrome & Play Business Development, India.

