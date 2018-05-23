JBL Go 2 waterproof Bluetooth speaker launched at Rs 2,999

Harman has launched JBL Go 2 portable Bluetooth speaker in India. Harman has launched JBL Go 2 portable Bluetooth speaker in India.

Harman has launched JBL Go 2 portable Bluetooth speaker in India. The successor to JBL Go comes with water resistance and is priced at Rs 2,999. JBL Go 2 is available across retail options, including 350 Samsung brand stores. JBL Go 2 sports a block-shaped design and curved edges. It offers the JBL Signature sound. Thanks to IPX7 waterproof certification users can submerge the speaker underwater. The volume control buttons alongwith a play/pause button and power button are placed on top of the device.

JBL Go 2 offers built-in echo and noise cancelling speakerphone for audio clarity during calls. The music can also be streamed to a smartphone/tablet through a wired connection, or wirelessly via Bluetooth. The speakers is backed by a rechargeable Li-ion battery, said to offer up to five hours of audio playback. JBL Go 2 Bluetooth speaker will be available in 12 colors options – Ash Gray, Icecube Cyan, Seafoam Mint, Lemonade Yellow, Sunkissed Cinnamon, Pearl Champagne, Midnight Black, Deep Sea Blue, Moss Green, Coral Orange, Ruby Red and Slate Navy.

“With the IPX7 technology, we want Indian JBL GO fans to upgrade to the new waterproof version JBL GO2 and enjoy the upcoming monsoons with rejuvenating music,” said Sumit Chauhan, Vice President – Lifestyle Audio, HARMAN India in a press statement.

