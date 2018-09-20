GoPro Hero 7 series launched: Price in India, features, availability

GoPro Hero 7 series launched for a price starting at Rs 19,000; will be available from September 27 GoPro Hero 7 series launched for a price starting at Rs 19,000; will be available from September 27

GoPro has officially launched its Hero 7 series lineup in Black, Silver and White colour variants. Starting at Rs 19,999, the new Hero 7 line of cameras will be available for purchase globally from September 27. The compact cameras can be pre-ordered starting today via the company’s official site.

The new Hero 7 line built with near similar dimensions as the previous iteration, Hero 7 Black, Hero 7 Silver and Hero 7 come with touchscreen LCDs and are waterproof. All three models feature voice control and back up footage automatically to GoPro cloud subscription service.

The highlight of the new GoPro Hero 7 series is the flagship Hero 7 Black that comes with a bunch of new features. Hero 7 Black includes a feature called “HyperSmooth stabilisation” which claims to work underwater and function as a ‘mechanical hardware gimbal’ to render smooth footage while running or riding a bike. GoPro introduced a TimeWarp feature as well which is basically a time-lapse mode that will allow users to shoot fast time-lapse videos.

The company claims that Hero 7 Black is the first GoPro that can live stream to Facebook, Twitch, YouTube, Vimeo and other platforms. Another interesting feature on the new GoPro camera is the “SuperPhoto” mode that is said to work like smart HDR, quite similar to Pixel smartphones.

However, the Hero 7 Black retains the same camera sensor and chip as the previous model, Hero 6 Black. The new GoPro camera features a 12MP sensor and GP1 processor that debuted last year. The RAM has been bumped up and Hero 7 Black can shoot 4K video at up to 60fps, 2.7K at up to 120fps and 1080p video at up to 240fps.

Meanwhile, the cheaper models, GoPro Hero 7 Silver and Hero 7 White feature a smaller 10MP sensor and come with reduced capture capability. These models don’t use the custom GP1 chip. Hero 7 Silver can record 4K videos at 30fps, while the Hero 7 White can capture at max 1440p videos at 60 frames per second. These new GoPro Hero 7 models, however, can shoot and store vertical photos and videos similar to the high-end Hero 7 Black. The Hero 7 White and Silver version are waterproof up to 33 feet.

The interfaces on all the three models have been slightly tweaked, bringing the ability to swipe left and right to switch between shooting modes. GoPro Hero 7 Silver and Hero 7 White come for a price of Rs 27,000 and Rs 19,000 respectively. Meanwhile, the high-end model, GoPro Hero 7 Black tags a price of Rs 36,000.

