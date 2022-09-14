GoPro announces flagship Hero11 Black action camera; adds ‘Mini’ to the lineup

GoPro rolled out its annual fall update to its most-popular action camera on Wednesday. The company expanded the lineup and added two new additions to the GoPro action cameras including the Hero11 Black Creator Edition and Hero11 Black Mini. GoPro’s 2022 fall lineup now consists of three cameras: the standard Hero11 Black, a mini version and a model aimed at creators.

The new GoPro Hero11 Black may look similar to last year’s Hero10 Black, meaning it still comes with a 1.4-inch front display on the front and a 2.27-inch touchscreen display on the back. However, it includes a new 1/1.9-inch upgraded sensor capable of shooting 27-megapixel still images and 24.7-megapixel stills taken from videos. While the camera retains the same 5.3K video shooting capabilities at 60fps (or 4K at 120fps), the new sensor captures 10-bit colour video and enables 8:7 aspect videos. In addition, the flagship Hero11 Black is coming with an advanced version of GoPro’s HyperSmooth 5.0 technology as well as three new Night Effect Time Lapse preset modes, and a high-performance enduro battery. Expect the Hero 11 Black to have the same rugged design as its predecessor.

GoPro is also introducing a more affordable ‘mini’ version of the flagship Hero11 Black. The Hero 11 Back Mini, is a shrunken-down version of the Hero 11 Black but doesn’t come with any displays on the front or back of the device. The Mini, like the standard Hero11 Black, offers the same set of capabilities and features, only it has a single-button design for Bluetooth connectivity. The Hero 11 Black Mini is a fresh take on GoPro’s line of Session cameras — the last of which was released in 2016. It had no displays and featured a more compact design.

The third and the most expensive camera model is the GoPro Hero11 Black Creator Edition. It is a supercharged version of the flagship Hero11 Black, featuring a long-lasting battery grip with built-in buttons for one-handed camera control, an optional directional microphone, external mic input, HDMI port for connecting to external displays, a high-output LED light and two cold shoe mounts for mounting additional accessories. All three new cameras are powered by GoPro’s GP2 chip and also include a brand-new feature that automatically sends highlight videos to your smartphone.

The GoPro Hero11 Back is priced at $499, Hero11 Black Mini costs $399 and Hero11 Black Creator Edition sets you back by $599. While Hero11 Black and Creator Edition will go on sale starting September 14, the Hero11 Black Mini will hit retail shelves on October 25.

If users opt for GoPro’s subscription service, the price of action cameras falls by $100. With the GoPro subscription, you’re getting unlimited cloud backup, automatic uploads, unlimited use of the GoPro companion app (Quik), and up to two camera replacements per year. You can cancel the free annual subscription at any time. GoPro subscription service has over two million paying subscribers.