scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 30, 2021
Must Read

Could GoPro Hero 10 debut next month? Here are all the clues

GoPro Hero 10 Black will reportedly pack a 23MP shooter and will offer improved image quality. Read on to know more.

By: Tech Desk | Chandigarh |
August 30, 2021 11:39:42 am
GoPro Hero 10, GoPro Hero 10 specs, GoPro Hero 10 specifications, GoPro Hero 10 features, GoPro Hero 10 launch date, GoPro Hero 10 news,The GoPro Hero 10 is expected to offer improvements with regards to image quality (Image source: File)

GoPro is expected to launch its next action camera, the GoPro Hero 10 Black in the coming months. Now we know more about what improvements we could get to see on the new device.

As per a report by WinFuture, leaked GoPro Hero 10 Black images suggest that the upcoming action camera will offer improved image quality. The device may pack a GP2 processor which would allow users to shoot 5.3K video at up to 60 frames per second.

Additionally, users wouldn’t have to choose between 5K and glass-smooth frame rates which is the case with Hero 9, which only manages 5K at 30FPS.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Also read |GoPro Hero 9 Black review: The action camera, redefined

GoPro Hero 10 Black will reportedly pack a 23MP shooter. Other improvements that we could get to see on the action camera could include improved video stabilization through HyperSmooth 4.0, although it’s not clear how GoPro will improve its “gimbal-like” anti-shake technology.

Must Read |GoPro Hero 9 Black review: The action camera, redefined

We do not know when the company plans to launch the Hero 10 Black. GoPro had introduced the Hero 9 in September last year, so the company might decide to launch Hero 10 Black in the near future.

To recall, the GoPro Hero 9 comes with dual displays with a 1.4-inch LCD display at the front and a 2.27-inch main screen color display at the back.

The action camera weighs around 158g with a 1720 mAh battery. It offers a wide-angle video capturing mode with its 5k video recording at 30fps only while the 4k videos may be recorded at 30fps and 60 fps. The camera packs a 23.6 MP sensor powered by a GP1 sensor capturing photos at 20MP.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

samsung, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 preview, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 hands on, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 specifications, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 price, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 design, samsung galaxy z fold 3, samsung galaxy z fold 3 5G , Indian express news
This is what the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 feels like in your hands

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Aug 30: Latest News

Advertisement
X