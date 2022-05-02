scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, May 02, 2022
Must Read

Google’s Pixel Watch to come with 300mAh battery, cellular connectivity: Report

The Pixel Watch could have a relatively large 300 mAh battery and some models could come with cellular connectivity.

By: Tech Desk | Thalassery |
May 2, 2022 11:14:26 am
Google Pixel WatchThe test unit reportedly found earlier at a restaurant looks very similar to leaked renders from last year. (Image credit: Jon Prosser)

The design language of Google’s upcoming wearable device has already been leaked by a user who claims that they found a test unit left behind at a restaurant in the United States. But now, according to 9to5Google, the Pixel Watch could have a relatively large 300 mAh battery and some models could come with cellular connectivity.

To put that into perspective, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 has a 247mAh battery for the similarly sized 40mm variant while the 41mm variant of the Apple Watch Series 7 has a 284mAh battery. Also, the Skagen Falster Gen 6 has the exact same battery size at 300mAh.

But these numbers don’t mean much until we have more context about the device’s internals, including what chipset it could be using. Some code found in a Google update earlier by 9to5Google seemed to indicate that it could be powered by an Exynos chipset from Samsung instead of a Snapdragon chipset.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Also Read |Google files for “Pixel Watch” trademark; test unit reportedly found at a restaurant

Other leaks indicate that the smartwatch could also come with a Snapdragon 4100 or Snapdragon 4100+ chipset, or maybe even a version of Google’s custom Tensor processor tailored for wearable devices. Users should note that the real-world battery life of the device is heavily dependent on its internal specifications, display power usage and optimisations made by the company.

Best of Express Premium

ExplainSpeaking: 11 charts from RBI that explain Indian economic past, pr...Premium
ExplainSpeaking: 11 charts from RBI that explain Indian economic past, pr...
Horoscope Today, May 2, 2022: Libra, Aries, Pisces and other signs — chec...Premium
Horoscope Today, May 2, 2022: Libra, Aries, Pisces and other signs — chec...
Ministries get trained on a new dashboard: ‘PM Speech Tracker’Premium
Ministries get trained on a new dashboard: ‘PM Speech Tracker’
Record share of domestic investors in listed companiesPremium
Record share of domestic investors in listed companies
More Premium Stories >>

Another detail yet to be confirmed is how the smartphone will be charged and whether it will come with some sort of fast charging support. There was no charger with the test unit found at a restaurant but there is a possibility that the Pixel Watch could be charged from the back of the watch like the Apple Watch.

The images of the device obtained earlier by Android Central have all confirmed the design language, which will likely involve a minimalist “pebble-shaped” design with a crown. The images also hint that the watch could make use of proprietary Google watch band attachments. The watch could be revealed at Google’s I/O conference scheduled to be held on May 11 and May 12 this year, though I/O is typically where software announcements tend to dominate.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard

More Tech

Best of Express

Must Read

May 02: Latest News