Google will not launch a Pixel smartwatch this year, says report

Looks like Google has no plans to launch a Pixel smartwatch anytime soon in the market. In an interview with Toms Guide, the software giant has clarified that the company does not plan to launch its own smartwatch this year. While Google is fully committed to the smartwatch market, it seems as if Google needs some more time to launch a Pixel watch.

In an interview, Google’s director of engineering Miles Barr said that the focus would be partners for now. He added that Google is aiming to build “one-size-fits-all” watch and said “I don’t think we are there yet”. Following an interview, a PR representative told the publication that there won’t be a Pixel watch coming to market, any time soon.

Earlier this year, it was reported that Google will likely to release a Pixel smartwatch. Popular leakster Evan Blass tweeted that Google would be releasing the watch in October, alongside the launch of the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL.

Besides the Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, and second-gen Pixel Buds, a reliable source tells me — with high confidence — that Google’s fall hardware event will also introduce a Pixel-branded watch. Have a great summer! — Evan Blass (@evleaks) May 10, 2018

Later, Ronald Quandt of Winfuture.de reported that there would be three variants of the so-called Google Pixel watch. Furthermore, all three models of the Pixel Watch will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 3100 which will likely to be introduced on September 10.

At the moment, Google wants to focus on smartwatches made by its partners. At IFA this week, Skygen, Diesel and Casio had launched new smartwatches, running WearOS. All of those watches running an old Qualcomm chipset, however. Google recently launched a redesigned version of its WearOS. The operating system, designed exclusively for smartwatches, puts focus on fitness, simplicity, and Google Assistant.

