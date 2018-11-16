Google’s Wear OS is getting update H with improvements to battery saver mode

Google’s Wear OS might not have any major device announcements, but it looks like the software is getting a new update, called ‘H’. Details about System update version: H were posted on the official Wear OS community forum, according to a report by DroidLife. Wear OS for those who might not remember is the rebranded version of Google’s Android Wear operating system for smartwatches.

The system H update will squarely put the focus on the battery life and improving this aspect of smartwatches running Wear OS. Wearables, especially smartwatches are notorious for poor battery life, and looks like Google plans to add some software tweaks to fix the problem. Poor battery life has also been cited as one of the reasons why these smart wearables did not take off in the way they were expected to by analysts.

According to the Google Wear OS post, the new update will bring new features to the Battery Saver Mode, improved off body efficiency, among other features. With the Battery Saver Mode, this will extend battery life even further by turning on Battery Saver to only display the time once the battery falls below 10 per cent. Apple Watches already have a similar feature, which kicks in when the battery is under 10 per cent.

Coming to the improved off body efficiency, if there is more than 30 minutes of inactivity, the Wear OS watch will go into deep sleep mode to conserve battery. System update H will also bring a new smart app resume feature. Users will be able to easily pick up where they left off across all apps on the watch.

Wear OS will also get a new two step power off function. Users can now simply hold the power button until they see the power off screen and then select ‘power off’ or ‘restart’ option, depending on their need.

Google says the update will be progressively rolling out over the coming months. Once again eligibility for the update will be depend on the manufacturer as well, and not all watches will get the System H update.