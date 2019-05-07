Google updates Android Auto with new navigation bar, dark mode

Google has pushed out a new update to the connectivity suite of Android Auto bringing in new features and a redesigned interface. The announcement was made ahead of Google I/O 2019 developers conference, which kicks off today. Changes include a new User Interface (UI), dark theme, new fonts, colours, revised notifications and more.

To recall, this is the first time that the company has updated Android Auto’s connectivity suite since its launch back in 2015.

Android Auto is a mobile app developed by Google, which mirrors the user interface along with all the features of an Android device to an infotainment system of a car.

The company has completely redesigned the UI of Android Auto, bringing in new revised fonts and colours, integration of Dark Mode for making driving easy at night times. The update also brings changes to its notification bar, which now allows drivers to view, listen and respond to notification highlights via voice.

The company has also added a new one-touch access button to Google Assistant within the notification bar. The company has also added a priority feature, which makes the notification bar give priority to important notifications like navigation and calls. Users can now also answer and dismiss calls from the infotainment system directly without taking our their smartphones.

Google recently also showcased its new Android Automotive OS based on Linux, which will be a whole standalone operating system, which car manufacturers can integrate into their cars. Volvo has already signed up to become to the first company to use the operating system in its upcoming Polestar 2 car.