Google unveils Whoop killer: Fitbit Air aims at sleep, recovery, and continuous tracking

Google has introduced a new wearable device called the Fitbit Air, a lightweight, screenless fitness tracker designed for users seeking a simpler, less distracting health-tracking experience. The new device resembles wearables such as the Whoop and marks Google’s latest push into AI-powered health and wellness technology.

Priced at $99.99, the Fitbit Air focuses on continuous health monitoring while removing the display found. Google says the idea behind the product is to create a wearable that feels comfortable enough to wear all day and night without it constantly demanding attention.

The Fitbit Air comes with a range of health and fitness features, including 24/7 heart rate tracking, heart rhythm monitoring with atrial fibrillation alerts, blood oxygen monitoring, resting heart rate analysis, heart rate variability tracking, sleep stage monitoring, and workout tracking.