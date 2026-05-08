Google unveils Whoop killer: Fitbit Air aims at sleep, recovery, and continuous tracking

Google has introduced a new wearable device called the Fitbit Air, a lightweight, screenless fitness tracker designed for users seeking a simpler, less distracting health-tracking experience. The new device resembles wearables such as the Whoop and marks Google’s latest push into AI-powered health and wellness technology.
Priced at $99.99, the Fitbit Air focuses on continuous health monitoring while removing the display found. Google says the idea behind the product is to create a wearable that feels comfortable enough to wear all day and night without it constantly demanding attention.
The Fitbit Air comes with a range of health and fitness features, including 24/7 heart rate tracking, heart rhythm monitoring with atrial fibrillation alerts, blood oxygen monitoring, resting heart rate analysis, heart rate variability tracking, sleep stage monitoring, and workout tracking.
Google says the wearable is targeted at users who often find smartwatches bulky, expensive, or overly complicated. The company describes the screenless design as a way to help people “live in the moment” while still keeping track of their health and fitness data in the background.
Instead of viewing information directly on the wearable, users will access their health data through the new Google Health app, which replaces the older Fitbit app. The platform is also becoming more deeply integrated with Google’s broader ecosystem of AI-powered wellness tools.
The Fitbit Air is significantly smaller than previous Fitbit devices. According to Google, it is about 25 per cent smaller than the Fitbit Luxe and roughly 50 per cent smaller than the Inspire 3. The device weighs just 12 grams with the strap attached and only 5.2 grams without the band.
Google says the wearable can automatically detect common exercises and daily activities. Over time, the system is designed to learn user habits and provide more personalised fitness tracking and wellness insights.
The company is also positioning the Fitbit Air as a companion device to the Google Pixel Watch. Users can wear the larger smartwatch during the day and switch to the smaller Fitbit Air during workouts or while sleeping for improved comfort.
Battery life is another major focus for the device. Google claims the Fitbit Air can last up to a week on a single charge, while a five-minute fast charge can provide enough power for an entire day. The wearable also comes with water resistance up to 50 metres.
Alongside the new wearable, Google also announced Google Health Coach, a Gemini-powered AI assistant designed to act as a digital fitness trainer, sleep coach, and wellness advisor. The AI feature will be available for Google Health Premium subscribers and can help users create workout plans, analyse sleep patterns, and offer health recommendations.
The Fitbit Air will launch with three different strap options, including a breathable Performance Loop band made from recycled materials, a waterproof active band, and a more discreet Elevated Modern band.
Google says the Fitbit Air is available for preorder now and will officially go on sale on May 26