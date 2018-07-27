Google Titan Security Key launched for protection against phishing attacks

Google Titan Key, available in Bluetooth/NFC as well as USB options, will cost around to individually. Google Titan Key, available in Bluetooth/NFC as well as USB options, will cost around to individually.

Google has announced its Titan Security Key for better protection against phishing attacks online. Titan Key, available in Bluetooth/NFC as well as USB options, will cost around $20 to $25 individually. A bundle for both the versions will be available at around $50. Google’s Security Key is said to prevent attacks by using encryption and has been designed to offer a higher level of protection than two-factor authentication.

According to a CNET report, Google had been testing an early version of its security key with over 85,000 employees and none of them got hacked since 2017. A final version of Titan Security Key is now available for users. The report quotes Google product manager for identity and security Christiaan Brand, who told the site that Titan Security Key will be available for sale through Google’s online store within the next few months.

“2-step verification with a security key uses cryptography to provide two-way verification: it makes sure you’re logging into the service you originally registered the security key with, and the service verifies that it’s the correct security key as well,” reads a Google product page. Unlike two-factor authentication where users need to type one-time codes, one can simply tap on the button on their key.

Titan Security Key works should work on any device that has a USB port or supports Bluetooth. The security key supports FIDO protocol. Google Titan Key should work like other popular keys on the market from Yubico and Feitian. According to Google, the device has been verified at the hardware level by a firmware written by the company itself, which is the highlight of Titan Security Key.

