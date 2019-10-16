Google Pixel 4 event 2019: Pixel Buds, Nest Mini and Pixelbook Go announced

Google held its Made By Google event yesterday in New York where it unveiled the new Pixel devices but the launch event was not all about the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL smartphones. Google also unveiled a host of other hardware at the event that includes the Pixelbook Go, Pixel Buds, and Nest Mini.

Advertising

Pixelbook Go

Google launched a new Chrome OS laptop, Pixelbook Go, at the Pixel launch event with a starting price of $649 (around Rs 46,000). The device is open for pre-orders in the US and it will be available in two colours– Just Black and Not Pink. The Pixelbook Go is powered by an Intel Core m3 processor paired with 8GB or 16GB of RAM.

The Pixelbook Go features a 13.3-inch display, weighs around 900 grams, and has a thickness of 13mm. Google promises a battery backup of 12 hours. The Pixelbook Go will be available in three storage models– 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB. Google also announced a higher-end variant of Pixelbook Go powered by the Intel Core i7 processor but it did not reveal its price.

Advertising

Pixel Buds

The new Pixel Buds are truly wireless headphones, leaving behind the neckband-style of the previous generation. The Pixel Buds will be available for users in 2020 at a price of $179 (around Rs 12,800). Google claims the Buds will last for five hours on a single charge while the charging case may provide a total of 24 hours of backup. The device is sweat and water-resistant, can access Google Assistant, and also features noise isolation.

Nest Mini

The Nest Mini is the newest addition to Google’s Nest lineup of smart home devices. The smart speaker costs $49, which is around Rs 3,500). The Nest Mini comes with three microphones and it also enables intercom given you have two or three of these paired to the same account. Google says the device is made of recycled plastic and it now has a wall mounting as well in case you don’t want it on your desk.

Also read | Google 2019 event highlights: Pixel 4, 4 XL with 90Hz displays, Soli chip announced

Apart from these devices, Google also announced that its Stadia game streaming service will be launched on November 19 and games like Mortal Kombat 11, Red Dead Redemption 2 and more will be available from day one. The tech giant also announced Nest Aware– a subscription service for Nest home security cameras, a Nest Wi-Fi, a new version of its router.