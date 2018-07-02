Google Pixel Watch powered by WearOS: Three things we know

Google Pixel Watch preview: Specifications, price, features, and more. Google Pixel Watch preview: Specifications, price, features, and more.

Google is serious about producing hardware, which is a part of the company’s renewed efforts to beat the heavyweights, including Apple and Samsung. Over the past few months, it has ventured into several product categories; smartphones, notebooks, smart speakers, and beyond. This year, it seems as if Google plans to get into the wearable segment with its Pixel-branded smartwatch which will be based on WearOS. Rumours claim a Pixel-branded smartwatch will likely launch in October, alongside the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL. Here’s everything we know about Google’s first Pixel-branded smartwatch.

Three Google Pixel smartwatches in the works

Google is evidently planning to launch not one, but three smartwatches on the market. Back in May, German blog Winfuture.de reported that Google will launch three smartwatches codenamed Ling, Triton, and Sardine. While details are limited at the moment, many believe Google could launch a Pixel-branded smartwatch in three different sizes. This is the first time Google will launch a Pixel-branded smartwatch. Up until now, Google’s partners have launched WearOS-powered smartwatches, such as the Huawei Watch 2 or Fossil Q.

Google Pixel Watch will be powered by Qualcomm’s newest chipset

So far we know little about the Google Pixel Watch. However, we do know that the upcoming high-profile wearable will be powered by Qualcomm’s newest chipset for smartwatches. According to CNET, Qualcomm is working closely with Google on a dedicated chipset for wearables. Pankaj Kedia, Senior Director of Smart Wearables Segment at Qualcomm, told the publication that the company’s main agenda right now is to improve the user experience and increase the usage of Google Assistant. Evidently, the next chipset could be called the Snapdragon 3100.

Google Pixel Watch to launch in October

Google is expected to host an event later this year, most likely in October, to mark the launch of the Pixel Watch, Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, and a new Pixel Buds. Famed leaker Evan Blass has confirmed the existence of a Pixel-branded smartwatch, although Google has yet to confirm any such thing in the making. If Google does make a Pixel-branded smartwatch, it may hit the market during the crucial holiday season.

