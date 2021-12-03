scorecardresearch
Friday, December 03, 2021
Google Pixel Watch may finally be launching next year: Here’s what we know

Google may finally be launching the Pixel Watch in 2022, after the product being in the rumour mill for years.

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai |
Updated: December 3, 2021 11:59:26 am
Google Pixel Watch render,The Pixel Watch might finally be launching in 2022. (Representational)

Google will reportedly release its first smartwatch, the rumoured Pixel Watch next year, suggests a new report by Business Insider. The smartwatch, codenamed ‘Rohan’ will run the latest version of WearOS and come with a circular, bezel-less design.

Google’s WearOS platform has been the most popular software for smartwatches targeted at Android phones. However, while brands like Fossil and Garmin used Google’s WearOS to power their own watches, Google never released a smartwatch of its own. That is set to change with the Pixel Watch, a product that has been in the rumour mill for almost too long now.

Also Read |Waiting for Pixel 6 to launch in India? It’s not happening anytime soon

Despite numerous leaks so far, we still don’t know if the smartwatch will come in multiple size variants like the Samsung Galaxy Watch series. However, there are some details that we do expect.

These include proprietary bands, which means you will likely not be able to buy third-party spare bands and replace them at will for the Pixel Watch. The watch is also still expected to be a device that you will charge once a day, so we wouldn’t expect multi-day battery life on Google’s watches just yet.

Many Pixel Watch leaks have popped up over the years and not all of them align with each other. In fact, some of them have been completely negated over the years. This includes rumours of the watch launching alongside the Pixel 3 series, the watch sporting the Snapdragon Wear 3100 chip and other rumours.

However, a more recent video by Front Page Tech (above) does detail a Pixel Watch that matches the ‘Rohan’ codename. That said, we still do not know if the renders match what Google has in mind for the 2022 Pixel Watch.

