Google’s Pixel Watch design video reveals chunky bezels

The design of the upcoming Google Pixel Watch, the first smartwatch in the Pixel series, has been seen before. However, we never really had a closer look at a few design elements of the watch, including how thick the wearable’s bezels were.

The black bezels of the Pixel Watch in all its official and leaked images conveniently blended the display with the dial, making it impossible to gauge where the screen actually started. A new video released by Google, however, finally spills the beans on the matter.

The minute long-video showcases a number of features of the Google Pixel Watch including the unique locking mechanism for its straps, the various colour options and the textured crown. It also shows us that the bezels on the circular dial of the Pixel Watch are much bigger than we expected.

The section of the video that shows multiple watch faces on the watch has black areas around the dial’s perimeter that don’t really light up with any watch face. That’s likely because those are big black bezels and not part of the screen itself.

With bezels so chunky, no doubt Google has shown the watch with only darker watch faces so far, which somewhat help camouflage the large bezels. However, if this is the true bezel size of the watch, a lighter-coloured watch face would look terrible, reminiscent of early smartwatches from years ago.

A report by Digital Trends also points out that the Pixel Watch is set to be powered by an Exynos chipset from 2018 and could launch at a starting price of around $350 (about Rs 28,359), none of which help justify its seemingly outdated design.

The Pixel Watch is set to launch alongside the Pixel 7 series globally on October 6 next month. While the Pixel 7 series was recently confirmed to get an India launch, we still have no concrete availability details on the watch, but this should be confirmed on launch day.