Google Pixel USB-C earphones launched with real-time Assistant, translation support

Google has also launched Pixel USB-C earphones, at its Made by Google event held in New York on October 9.

Google has launched its Pixel USB-C earphones at the Made by Google event held in New York on Tuesday. The new audio hardware is created to pair with the newly launched flagship phones, Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL. Priced at $30 (approximately Rs 2,226), the Pixel US-C earphones also provide integration with Google Assistant, in addition to Google translate services.

Google Pixel USB-C earphones come with an in-ear design for its earbuds, that come with adjustable loops. In addition, these come with a receiver microphone, that also houses the remote, having volume rocker buttons as well as a button to trigger the Google Assistant. These headphones come with type-C USB support, as Google Pixel 3 XL and Pixel 3 do not feature the 3.5mm headphone jack. Google has claimed that Pixel USB-C earphones work best with the Pixel series, over which these earphones provide 24-bit digital audio.

The earbuds of the earphones are 16.5mm in diameter, and the cord is 44 inches-long. It weighs 15g. It has a polycarbonate body, and will be available in a White colour option only.

Also read: Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL launch: Price in India, sale date and everything else to know

The Google Assistant can be triggered on the headphones with the use of the inline remote button, that can start up Google’s digital speaker. One-tap notifications have also been included. Also, the volume up button on Pixel USB-C earphones can give the latest notification alerts.

Also, these wired earphones support Google Translate services, and the feature has been enabled for more than 40 languages. However, Google has said that the feature will only be active for devices running Android Pie and above.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd