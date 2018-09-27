Google Pixel Stand for the Pixel 3 leaks ahead of October 9 launch

Google’s Pixel Stand has been leaked, a new wireless charger designed to work with the Pixel 3. (Image credit: MySmartPrice)

Google’s Pixel Stand has been leaked, a new wireless charger designed to work with the Pixel 3. Courtesy of MySmartPrice, the accessory has been fully revealed, thanks to a leaked press image. As you can see, Pixel Stand can be seen in a white colour option and an orange bottom with the Google logo. The Pixel Stand should work with any Qi-enabled smartphone, but there’s little doubt it’s designed to work with the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL.

But the Pixel Stand will more than a regular wireless charger, Apparently, the Pixel Stand will allow the Pixel 3 to use as a smart display. When the Pixel 3 sits upright on the Pixel Stand, the wireless charger will show enlarged icons and even the UI will be tweaked. Plus, you will have shortcuts to apps and notifications.

This isn’t the first time the Pixel Stand has been leaked. Earlier last week, the existence of the accessory was found buried in a beta version of the Google app. The code states that when the phone is docked, users will be able to use Google Assistant without having to unlock their device.

We are expecting the Pixel Stand to be announced alongside the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL on October 9 in New York. Both the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL are going to feature top-of-the-line specifications similar to any other flagship smartphone of 2018. The software giant is also expected to announce the Pixelbook 2 and Home Hub.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd