Google Pixel Buds A-Series launched: Price, features, and more

Google has launched a new pair of true wireless earbuds. The Pixel Buds A-Series has a design similar to the original Pixel Buds which was launched back in 2019. The new wireless earbuds from Google are priced at $99, which is around Rs 7,230 in India. It will be up for sale starting June 17.

It will be sold in three colours, including olive green, white, and gray. Those who are based in the US or Canada can pre-order the earbuds. They will go on sale in the two countries starting June 17. As of now, there is no word on when the Pixel Buds A-Series will launch in India.

The new set of wireless earbuds come with 12mm dynamic drivers. There is no noise cancellation feature, which is expected at this price range. Though Google has offered an Adaptive Sound feature, which “increases or decreases the volume based on your surroundings.”

The earbuds also support a Bass Boost feature, which is said to offer a more powerful bass. The earbuds have capacitive touch sensors and one can use them for calls, music. Users can also summon Google Assistant. There is also a single IR proximity sensor for in-ear detection, which will help play or pause music automatically.

Other features include a motion-detecting accelerometer, beamforming mics and IPX4 dust and water-resistant rating. The charging case also features a hall effect sensor that can detect when the charging case is opened and closed. The wireless earbuds support Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity.

Google claims that its Pixel Buds A-Series can deliver up to 5 hours of listening time or up to 2.5 hours of talk time. With the charging case, earbuds will offers up to 24 hours of playback time or up to 12 hours of talk time, as per the company. The search giant also asserts that 15-minutes of charging can offer users up to 3 hours of listening time or up to 1.5 hours of talk time. The case has a USB Type-C port for charging.