Google Pixel Buds A-series true wireless earbuds launched in India

Google today announced its new Pixel phone with the Snapdragon 765G-bearing Pixel 5A hitting US and Japanese markets. The company didn’t launch the phone in India yet, but it did bring its true wireless Pixel Buds A-series earbuds here.

Launched earlier in the US, the Pixel Buds A-series comes with custom 12mm drivers and a number of other features. Here’s a detailed look at the same.

Price, availability

The earbuds are priced at Rs 9,999 in India and will be available to purchase from August 25 on Flipkart, Reliance Digital and Tata Cliq.

Google Pixel Buds A-series: Features and specifications

The Google Pixel Buds A-series claims to offer the same sound quality as the original Pixel Buds. There are 12mm drivers on each end that aim at delivering a clear and naturally balanced sound. There is a bass-boost mode for more bass-heavy tracks too.

The Pixel Buds A-series earbuds skip out on wireless charging but come with an Adaptive Sound feature that increases or decreases the volume based on your surroundings. There are new beamforming microphones for better sound in calls.

The Pixel Buds A-series will feature native support for Google Assistant and will be able to control elements like music playback with voice commands like “Hey Google, play my music”.

The Pixel Buds A-series also comes with a real-time translation feature that can translate over 40 languages right to your ear when using a Google Pixel or Android 6.0+ phone. Users can trigger the feature by saying “Ok Google, help me speak Bengali (or any other supported language)”.

The earbuds also features IPX4 certification for protection against splashes and sweat. The buds also claim up to 5 hours of battery life on a single charge , and up to 24 hours of battery with the case. The fast charging mechanism also claims to offer 3 hours of playback time with just 15 mins of charging.