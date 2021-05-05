Google Pixel Buds A just got confirmed by the company: Will they launch at I/O 2021?

Google Pixel Buds A has also been spotted in a tweet by the company(Android), which has since been deleted, as per a report ( P.C: Twitter / Android)

Google is expected to launch a new pair of TWS earbuds called the Pixel Buds A, which may come at a lower price-point than the current Pixel Buds. In classic Google form, the company appears to have confirmed the name of the new TWS earbuds ahead of the launch, as per reports.

Google Germany had added Pixel Buds A-Series as a listing to the search results for its stores, which was spotted by Caschy’s Blog. Google Pixel Buds A were also spotted in a tweet by the company’s Android handle. The tweet has since then been deleted.

The tweet gave a clear look at the design of the Pixel Buds A, which appears to be similar to the existing buds. As per the tweet spotted by XDA Developers, the TWS earbuds will come with Fast Pair technology for quick Bluetooth pairing and will be compatible with all Android smartphones running on Android 6.0 and above.

The Google earbuds were also previously spotted in an email containing a promotional slide of Nest products and also surfaced on the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) website.

Pricing and Availability (expected)

The Pixel Buds A has already been certified by the FCC with model number GPQY2. Google may be planing to make the earbuds official at its upcoming I/O conference. The current Pixel Buds are priced at $180, and the new Buds A may come at a lower price point. The Pixel 5A is also expected at the I/O conference.