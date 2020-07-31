Google confirms Pixel 4a launch date: Here’s what we know about the device

Google Pixel 4a’s launch has been delayed for months (Source: Google Store) Google Pixel 4a’s launch has been delayed for months (Source: Google Store)

After several leaks, delays in launch date Google has finally revealed the unveiling date of the much anticipated mid-range smartphone, Google Pixel 4a. According to a teaser posted on Google’s online store, the Pixel 4a is set to be revealed on August 3.

The teaser page was spotted by 9to5Google. In order to reveal the message, you have to match the colours on the covered boxes to Google’s logo: blue, red, yellow, blue, green, and red. When it is done the message behind the boxes reads, “Just what you have been waiting for phone”.

Some of the text on the teaser page suggests that the smartphone will focus on low light photography. The Pixel phones have been known for their cameras and the words like “lowlightena”, “bokehus”, and “megapixelum” in the teaser text suggest that it is not going to upset its fans this time around as well.

The upcoming device was earlier leaked on Google’s online store in Canada. The Pixel 4a looked similar to the leaks and renders that have been going around for months now.

What we know about Pixel 4a

According to the previous leaks, the Google Pixel 4a is expected to have a 5.8 inch OLED screen, a punch-hole camera of 8MP, and a rear shutter with 12.2 MP lens which will support both Electronic Image Stabilisation (EIS) and Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS). The device could be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor instead of the latest Snapdragon 735 processor and it will be coupled with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB storage.

The Pixel 4a is expected to rival Apple’s affordable phone, the iPhone SE 2. Despite a big market for mid-range smartphones, it is not yet clear whether the Pixel 4a will be sold in India or not. The Google Pixel 4 did not make it to India because of Soli radar chip users the 60Ghz spectrum, which is not allowed commercially in India. However, with the growing anti-China sentiment, the Pixel 4a can outsell its predecessor in India if launched.

