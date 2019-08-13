Google Nest Hub tipped to launch in India next week at Rs 8,999: Report

Google Nest Hub, which is a Google Assistant-powered smart speaker with a display, is set to launch in India next week, according to a report. The device is likely to come at a price of Rs 8,999 for the Indian market, tipster Ishan Agarwal in collaboration with MySmartPrice have reported. The technology giant had launched the Google Nest Hub as Google Home Hub back in October last year in a bid to counter the Amazon Echo Show.

Earlier this year, Google held its I/O 2019 annual developer conference during which it rebranded the smart home devices under its Nest brand. With this, the Google Home Hub got rechristened to Google Nest Hub. Google also unveiled a bigger 10-inch display variant called the Nest Hub Max at the same event. The company had promised that it would launch the Nest Hub in 12 other markets across the world including India, but had not provided any specific timeline.

Tipster Ishan Agarwal had tweeted that the price of the Google Nest Hub and said that the device will be launching in India in a week with a price tag of Rs 8,999. This price is comparatively cheaper than the US price of the device which is $129 (approximately Rs 9,209) on the Google Store US.

Specifications of the Nest Hub and Nest Hub Max are quite similar but the Max variant has a 10-inch display panel compared to the 7-inch panel of the Nest Hub. Apart from the display, the Nest Hub Max also comes with a 6.5MP camera with 127-degree field of view and auto-framing, a speaker system that consists of a 75mm 30W subwoofer and two 18mm 10W tweeters, far-field mics, an ambient light sensor, Bluetooth 5.0, WiFi connectivity and built-in Chromecast.

Nest Hub doesn’t have a camera and packs a comparatively smaller 7-inch screen size. The Google Nest Hub will stack up against Amazon’s Echo Show 5 which was launched in May earlier this year in India at Rs 8,999.

The Echo Show 5 is powered by MediaTek MT8163 processor and comes with a 5.5-inch display and a 1MP camera and a 1.65-inch single full-range speaker. Echo Show 5 comes with Alexa just like the Google Assistant on the Nest Hub. Both of these devices offer similar smart features. So far, Google has not officially announced when it will be launching the Google Nest Hub in India.