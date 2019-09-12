Google Nest Mini FCC listing reveals wall mount option

Google is expected to launch Pixel 4 series at an event on October 15. Alongside the smartphones, Google could also unveil its new entry-level smart speaker, the Nest Mini. The device has been spotted on the US certification site FCC (Federal Communications Commission), which reveals a design similar to Home Mini.

Earlier this year at its annual developer conference, Google rebranded its smart Home devices to Nest. Google Home Mini is an affordable smart speaker powered by Google Assistant that was launched in India last year. According to a 9to5Google report, the Nest Mini wouldn’t be a major update when it comes to design, though it will be slightly larger.

But Nest Mini will include new features such as a wall mount built into it, which will allow users to hang the device on walls like a photo frame. The FCC also reveals a cutout for the power port and another cutout, which could be an audio port. However, it could be for a mute switch as well, as per the report.

Google Nest Mini has model number H2C. It also has printed a setup code “ABC123”, which is a first for Nest devices. The report noted that though a setup code is common for Nest cameras, it will be a first for an Assistant product.

Google Nest Mini is expected to sport a 3.5mm audio jack, similar to that of the Amazon Echo Dot. More features expected for the smart speaker are an improved sound with higher maximum volume and better bass as well as new proximity awareness sensors that will let Nest Mini increase or decrease the volume when a user approached it.