New Google Nest Hub comes with ‘Sleep Sensing’ technology: Here’s how it works

Google has announced that its second-gen Nest Hub will come with “Sleep Sensing” technology. The smart display does not sport a camera and uses Motion Sense powered by Soli low-energy radar technology, which was first seen on Google’s Pixel 4 device. The smart display is available for pre-order in the US and has been priced at $99 (Rs 7,183). The company says that the new Hub has 50 per cent more bass than its predecessor with a 1.7-inch driver. It will come in Chalk (white), Charcoal (black), Sand (pink), and Mist (blue) colour options.

The sleep sensing feature is an opt-in feature and can be turned off via a physical button or through the app. It can be a valuable add-on feature for people who are not comfortable wearing a fitness tracker or a smartwatch while going to sleep.

Here’s how Sleep Sensing on the new Google Nest Hub works

The Motion Sense technology analyses the person who is sleeping closest to the display based on his/her movement and breathing. It can also detect sleep disturbances like coughing and snoring or the light and temperature changes in the room. This is done using built-in microphones and ambient temperature and light sensors on the smart display.

When the user wakes up in the morning, the sleep data can be accessed by asking “Hey Google, how did I sleep?”. Users can check the duration and quality of sleep either by asking the Google Nest Hub or accessing it via the Google Fit app. The smart display will not just track the user’s sleep but help them in getting better sleep as well.

Google says that “Sleep Sensing provides tailored bedtime schedules and personalised suggestions developed by a team of sleep scientists and using guidance from organisations like the American Academy of Sleep Medicine”. This data is compiled after analysing sleep for several nights.

Google has emphasised on the privacy of the user as well with this feature. There will be a visual indicator on the display to let users know that the feature is enabled. As this feature users Motion Sense technology, it cannot detect specific bodies or faces. The sleep data is processed only on the device and not on Google’s servers and users can delete sleep data any time they want to. Also, sleep data will not be used for personalised ads.

Availability

Currently, the sleep sensing feature is available for free preview until next year. The device is currently not available in India. The first generation Google Nest Hub is available in the country for as low as Rs 7,499. The pricing of the new device is expected to be below Rs 10,000.