Google Nest Hub launched in India: Key features

Google today announced its Nest Hub smart home display, which is powered by the company’s voice Assistant. The Google Nest Hub will compete against Amazon’s Echo Show, which is already available in India.

Google Nest Hub will be available on Flipkart, Croma, Tata Cliq, and Reliance Digital. Google is also bundling a free Xiaomi Mi security camera free for those who buy the Nest Hub on Flipkart and TataCliq. It will launch in chalk and charcoal colours.

Nest Hub will support apps like Google Maps, YouTube, show weather information, photos from Google Photos app. The Nest Hub does not have a camera, and Google says this was a conscious decision to ensure that people can use the speaker in the privacy of their rooms.

The Nest Hub has a voice match feature as well. It will give personalised results based on the voice such as the schedule of the particular person.

The Nest Hub can also function as a digital photo frame and supports Live Albums. Users can select photos of their family members, which can be displayed on the screen.

The light settings on the Nest Hub will adjust automatically depending on whether it is morning or night. It will turn off the screen automatically at night and only show the time.

Like other smart speakers, users can give commands to Nest Hub. They can ask it to show recipes, play music on YouTube Music, Gaana, Saavn, Spotify, Wynn Music. Google says it has partnered with Gaana to provide Nest Hub users access to the entire catalogue free of cost. The service will be ad-free.

The Nest Hub also comes with the Digital Well Being feature. So users can set a downtime for each day, after which the speaker will not interact with them or answer their queries. The Nest Hub will also let users ensure that only non-explicit music is played to make sure the content is family friendly. There’s also a restrictive mode for YouTube content.

The Nest Hub can also connect to other smart devices in the home including smart lights, smart plugs, etc. The Google display is compatible with devices from Syska, Xiaomi, Oatker, Yeelight, Philips and others. Google says the Nest Hub is compatible with devices from 3500 brands.