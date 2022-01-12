Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen launched in India: Price, availability, features

Google has made its 2nd Generation Nest Hub appliance available in India, starting today. The smart home device is priced at Rs 7,999 and comes in Chalk (white) and Charcoal (dark grey) colours.

Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen availability

Currently, the Nest Hub is up for sale on Flipkart, Tata Cliq, and Reliance Digital at Rs 7,999, and will soon expand to other online retailers. Google is also running a limited period launch offer, whereupon purchasing a Nest Hub from the said stores will let you buy a Nest Mini smart speaker for Re 1. The offer will be live until January 26, 2022, till stocks last.

Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen features

The new Nest Hub is based on the same audio technology as the Nest Audio and features 50 percent stronger bass than its predecessor. It functions similar to any other smart home device, where it recognises your voice and performs said actions. This time, the company has added a secondary microphone to the Nest Hub, resulting in a more responsive Google Assistant.

In addition to the usual music and video streaming, the Nest Hub features a multi-room control. This allows one to connect with other cast-enabled devices such as speakers and displays for easy access. It also functions with a new connectivity standard – Matter, which is being created by the Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA), offering seamless interaction.

For privacy, the new Nest Hub, like its forerunner, does not come with a camera attached to the panel. Users can turn off the microphone by simply sliding a hardware switch on the backside. Things like Guest mode and recent activity can also be deleted via single voice command.

The Nest Hub 2nd Gen features an edgeless glass display with no plastic housing in the front, which offers much clarity. When not in use, it displays a slideshow of the user’s pictures from Google Photos, and the colours adjust to surrounding lights. Google also claims that the new device is made with recycled materials – “with its plastic mechanical parts containing 54 percent recycled post-consumer plastic.”