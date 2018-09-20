Google Home Mini was best-selling smart speaker in Q2, Amazon Echo Dot close second: Strategy Analytics

A total of 2.3 million Google Home Mini shipments were recorded. A total of 2.3 million Google Home Mini shipments were recorded.

Google Home Mini was the world’s best-selling smart speaker in Q2 2018, as per a Strategy Analytics. A total of 2.3 million Home Mini shipments were recorded in the reported quarter, out of a total of 11.7 million global smart speaker shipments. It was followed by Amazon Echo Dot at a close 2.2 million. In terms of shares, Home Mini has stands at 20 per cent, while Echo Dot had 18 per cent shares in the second quarter.

The Strategy Analytics report notes that Apple’s HomePod does not feature in the top-five ranking when one looks at shipments, but it has topped market value rankings with 16 per cent share of wholesale revenues. Amazon Echo comes third in the list with 1.4 million shipments and 12 per cent share, while Alibaba Tmall Genie speaker as well as Google Home shipments were recorded at 0.8 million each. Both the speakers have 7 per cent market share each. The shipment numbers for rest of the total market is 4.3 million at 36 per cent share.

As per a previous Canalys report, Google shipped 3.2 million units of Home and Mini devices globally, compared to 2.5 million units of Echo devices shipper worldwide in Q1 2018. The total shipments reached nine million units. Google Home Mini and Amazon Echo Dot accounted for a combined 38 per cent of global shipments, and the success can be attributed to their low price. The Home Mini costs Rs 4,499 in India, while Amazon Echo Dot is available at Rs 4,499.

In terms of shares, Home Mini has stands at 20 per cent, while Echo Dot had 18 per cent shares in the second quarter. In terms of shares, Home Mini has stands at 20 per cent, while Echo Dot had 18 per cent shares in the second quarter.

“The number of smart speaker models available worldwide has grown significantly over the last twelve months as vendors look to capitalize on the explosive market growth. Heavyweight brands such as Samsung and Bose are in the process of launching their first models, adding further credibility to the segment and giving consumers more options at the premium-end of the marker. As the range of price points and customer segments expands, understanding the competitive situation and future direction of the smart speaker market by price band has become of critical importance for all interested parties. Strategy Analytics’ world-leading smart speaker service is designed to help companies take a deep-dive into the granular issues of this fast-changing market,” David Mercer, Vice President at Strategy Analytics said in a press statement.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd