Google Home Hub smart speaker with 7-inch LCD display leaked, launch on October 9 with Pixel 3

Google Home Hub will reportedly have a 7-inch LCD screen and it will launch on October 9 with Pixel 3. (Image: MySmartPrice) Google Home Hub will reportedly have a 7-inch LCD screen and it will launch on October 9 with Pixel 3. (Image: MySmartPrice)

Google is said to be working on a smart speaker with display to rival Amazon Echo Show, and that it could launch along side Pixel 3 smartphones on October 9. A previous report from Nikkei Asian Review, which quotes industry sources, claims the device is expected to hit the market ahead of the holiday season this year. Now, MySmartPrice has put out an image renders of Google’s upcoming smart speaker called Google Home Hub, which will reportedly have a 7-inch screen. The website also put out screenshots of the official product specifications page.

Google Home Hub has been leaked in the same chalk white colour variants that we saw for Google Home and Mini. The Charcol variant has reportedly been confirmed as well. Behind the touchscreen will be a large squarish speaker. As per the report, the smart speaker will not run full-fledged Android OS, but a scaled-down Google Assistant interface. Google Home Hub will perform tasks based on voice commands, in addition to touchscreen interface.

The 7-inch LCD display on Google Home Hub will display information like time, weather as well as show daily commute routes of a user on Google Maps. The mute toggle as well as the speaker will be present behind the display. The device will offer improvements over Google Home. For instance, it can be paired with a Nest Cam for enhanced security features using voice commands. It will also be compatible with home appliances such as lights, TVs, etc.

Thanks to a large display, users will reportedly be able to view Google Photos on the speaker. People can simply use voice commands for Google to pull out specific pictures from Google Photos to display on Home Hub. The Google Home Hub is likely to weigh about 480 grams, and lack a webcam. This means, users will not be able to make Duo calls using the smart speaker. It is said to support both 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi connection as well as Bluetooth.

Also read: Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL press renders with cases leaked, reveal dual-front camera

The Nikkei Asian Review report claims that home speaker will feature a screen by the Google’s Smart Display platform, that has been introduced to partners like Lenovo Group, JBL, LG Electronics and Sony. Smart Display or tablet-like screens on speakers can obey oral commands to perform tasks like playing music, dimming lights, locking doors and setting alarms. According to Android Authority, which quotes, Home Depot, the Smart Display should cost $149.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd