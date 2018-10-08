Google Home Hub set to be available from October 22, claims leak

Google Home Hub, the upcoming smart display speaker that is based on Google Assistant, will be made available on October 22. (Image Source: Twitter/Jon Prosser)

Google Home Hub, the upcoming smart display speaker that is based on Google Assistant, will be made available on October 22. This was spotted through an image leaked by YouTube vlogger Jon Prosser, that holds details of the upcoming Google launches.

Google Home Hub will launch along with Pixel 3 XL/Pixel 3 phones and Pixel Slate devices, at the Pixel hardware event set for October 9 in New York.

As per the official product details accessed by Prosser, which lists the availability of Google devices for the UK, Google Home Hub is listed as a smart screen with a 7-inch display, Google Assistant support and far field microphones.

This listing also mentions the presence of ‘Voice Match’, that will allow Home Hub to recognise voice commands from different persons, and formulate a suitable response. In addition, this smart device will also feature a visual element, that would feature query-relevant YouTube videos, that would appear upon Google Home Hub’s dashboard.

This confirms details from previous leaks, that have hinted at certain features of Google’s latest smart home device. While it is expected in Charcoal and Chalk colour options, the exact sale details would only be known at the launch event. Most of its features bear similarities to Amazon’s screen-based smart device, Echo Spot.

At the Google Pixel event tomorrow, the star attraction will be the Pixel 3 series phones, and will run Android 9 Pie out of the box. Among the images shared by Prosser via Twitter, one can also find a mention of free six-month subscription to Apple Music. The third-generation Google Chromecast will also be unveiled.

