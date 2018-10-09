Google Home Hub and Pixel Slate launched: Price, specifications

Google Home Hub and Pixel Slate launched for a price starting at 9

Google on Tuesday announced a bunch of hardware products including the new Pixel 3 series, Google HomeHub 2018 and Pixel Slate. The Google HomeHub will be available for purchase from October 22, while the new Pixel Slate will be up for sale later this year in major retail stores. Here are the details of the new Google hardware products:

Google Home Hub

Google Home Hub is designed specifically for the home. With Google Home Hub, the Mountainview company has redesigned search in YouTube, maps, calendar and photos so that they are easily controllable with your voice. Google has used their custom fabrics and put four colour variants. There is no camera on Hub so that it is comfortable to use in private spaces like the bedroom. It can respond automatically to ambient light in the room, thanks to Ambient EQ feature. With the Ambient EQ that gradually shifts its colour depending on the light. It automatically turns off screen as well during the night. Google HomeHub comes with six months subscription of YouTube Premium.

Home Hub comes with a restricted mode to help parents have granular control on the device. Google has introduced HomeView, Home app and new Live Albums that updates automatically every time a user captures a new picture. Google claims to use machine learning to showcase only the best photos in the Live Albums. Priced at $149, Google HomeHub is available for pre-order from October 9 and will be up for sale October 22 in the US, UK and Australia.

Google Pixel Slate

Google says it wants to bring powerful productivity to create modern computing experience with its Pixel Slate. The new Google Pixel Slate features a slim design coated in Midnight Blue colour. It comes with a bright display with 293ppi and uses a low custom polycrystal technology. Pixel Slate houses dual front-firing speakers. Google has offered three months of YouTube TV with Pixel Slate and Pixelbook including sports and music books. The Pixel Slate camera sensors sync to machine learning algorithm and with the 8MP front and rear camera, the camera app supports Portrait mode.

Google Pixel Slate launched for a price at $599

Google has put a wide-angle lens up front. It comes with Split screen for smooth multitasking and Google Assistant is deeply integrated on the new Pixel Slate. The new Pixel Slate includes Family Link and built-in virus protection. It also features ML-based launcher and Titan security to protect important credentials. Google has showcased Pixel Slate keyboard as well which can be connected easily in a snap to the Pixel Slate.

Google Pixel Slate has been launched at a price of $599, while the Pixel Slate keyword will come for a price of $199. Google Pixelbook Pen tags a price of $99. The all-new Google Pixel Slate will be up for sale later this year in major retail stores in the US, Canada and UK.

