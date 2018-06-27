Google Home, Home Mini receives discounts soon after Amazon Echo price cuts

Speakers from both Google and Amazon have received discounts in this month. Speakers from both Google and Amazon have received discounts in this month.

Google’s smart assistants, Google Home and Google Home Mini have now received price cuts on Flipkart. This follows the price cuts on the Amazon Echo and Echo Dot earlier in the month. While the Google Home has received a Rs 1,500 discount, to be priced at Rs 8,499, the Google Home Mini will now retail for Rs 3,699, a drop of Rs 800 from the original price tag.

Through this limited-period sale, Google’s speakers can be purchased with 10 per cent cashback benefits for HDFC Debit and Credit card holders, as well as 5 per cent cashback for persons owning Axis Bank Buzz credit cards. In addition, users will also receive additional discounts of Rs 1,000 on purchasing two or more Google Home/Home Mini speakers, as well as free membership to Google’s Play Music for six months. Both the Google Home and Home Mini were introduced in India in April. Both digital assistants are available online, via Flipkart, and offline, through brick-and-mortar retail stores. They were launched at Rs 9,999 and Rs 4,499 respectively. Recently, the company had introduced an improvement to the Google Assistant, that brings the continued conversations feature for these speakers.

On the other hand, Amazon has reduced the price of its Echo series of speakers. While users will be able to get Alexa’s service from the Echo Dot at Rs 4,099, Amazon’s Echo is now available for Rs 8,999. This means discounts of Rs 400 on the Echo Dot, and Rs 1,000 on the Echo. This price cut, though, was not extended to the company’s Echo Plus and Echo Spot. They retain their price tags of Rs 14,999 and Rs 10,999, respectively.

Amazon’s speakers offer its users the services of an upgraded Alexa, that can also provide answers to questions about the World Cup. It comes with more artificial intelligence (AI) features than its counterpart, the Google Assistant. Recently, the competition between the digital speaker makers intensified, as Google Home’s sales were seen beating that of the Echo series for the first time.

