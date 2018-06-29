Google Home and Chromecast outage hits millions of users

Google Home, Google Chromecast outage hits users globally. The company rolled out a fix six hours later. (Image source: AP) Google Home, Google Chromecast outage hits users globally. The company rolled out a fix six hours later. (Image source: AP)

Google Home, Google Home Mini speakers and the Chromecast devices faced an outage yesterday, which affected millions of users globally. Google has acknowledged the outage and later rolled out a fix for the same, though it took around six hours for the same to be fixed. Users took to Twitter as to complain about the issues with the Google Home speakers and the Chromecast streaming device. Some users wrote that these devices were down for nearly 12 hours.

Later the MadebyGoogle account, which deals with the hardware products from the company, put out a tweet saying that there was an issue for Google Home and Chromecast. The tweet reads, “We’re sorry to hear some of our users are experiencing issues with their Google Home and Chromecast. We’re on it. Stay tuned for updates.”

Google also sent a mail to all Home and Chromecast users acknowledging the issue and apologising for the glitch. The mail reads, “You may have noticed a problem with your Google Home yesterday morning. We found a glitch with one of our backend systems and spent the day working hard to get everyone back up and running.” Users from the US, Spain, Ireland, India, etc all took to Twitter to complain about the problem.

“It’s frustrating when technology doesn’t work the way it should, especially when you’re depending on it. We’re sorry that this happened. There’s a fix rolling out to all Google Home devices now. If you’re still having trouble, let us know here. Thanks for sticking with us,” adds the mail.

Google also tweeted out a link for users on how to fix the problem by rebooting the device. Google’s tweet on the fix says, “We have a fix for Google Home and Chromecast. It will automatically roll out within the next 6 hours. To get back up and running now, reboot your device → http://g.co/6pe5yq.”

For users who are still facing issues with their Google Home or Google Chromecast device, just open the Google Home app on your smartphone or tablet. In the top right corner of the Home screen, tap Devices to see available Google Home devices. Then scroll down to find the device card for the device you need to reboot.

We're sorry to hear some of our users are experiencing issues with their Google Home and Chromecast. We're on it. Stay tuned for updates. — Made by Google (@madebygoogle) June 27, 2018

We have a fix for Google Home and Chromecast. It will automatically roll out within the next 6 hours. To get back up and running now, reboot your device → https://t.co/CM4ov63F46. Thanks for sticking with us! — Made by Google (@madebygoogle) June 27, 2018

In the top right corner of the device card, tap the device card menu followed by Settings. Then in the “Device settings page”, tap the More button and then Reboot. After this unplug the Google Home or the Google Chromecast device, and leave it unplugged for more than a minute. Plug it back in and the issue should be resolved.

