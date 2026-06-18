Google Fitbit Air: Everything we know about the screenless fitness tracker

Google’s Fitbit Air has emerged as one of the most talked-about wearables of 2026. Unlike traditional smartwatches and fitness bands, the device takes a different approach by removing the screen altogether and focusing on continued health tracking,m recovery insights, and AI-powered caching.

The wearable, which has already launched in markets including the US, UK, Europe and Australia, is also expected to arrive in India. Recent reports suggest the device has appeared in the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification database, signalling that an India launch could be getting closer.

A screenless approach to fitness tracking

With Fitbit air, Google is targeting users who want health and fitness insights without the distractions of a display. The wearable resembles devices such as Whoop and is designed to be worn around the clock, tracking activity, sleep, recovery and heart health in the background.