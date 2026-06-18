Google Fitbit Air: Everything we know about the screenless fitness tracker

Google’s Fitbit Air has emerged as one of the most talked-about wearables of 2026. Unlike traditional smartwatches and fitness bands, the device takes a different approach by removing the screen altogether and focusing on continued health tracking,m recovery insights, and AI-powered caching.
The wearable, which has already launched in markets including the US, UK, Europe and Australia, is also expected to arrive in India. Recent reports suggest the device has appeared in the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification database, signalling that an India launch could be getting closer.
With Fitbit air, Google is targeting users who want health and fitness insights without the distractions of a display. The wearable resembles devices such as Whoop and is designed to be worn around the clock, tracking activity, sleep, recovery and heart health in the background.
Google says the tracker weighs just 12g with the strap attached and 5.2g without the band, making it significantly smaller than existing Fitbit devices. The company has positioned it as an alternative for users who find smartwatches bulky or overly complex.
A key feature of Fitbit Air is Google Health Coach, an AI-powered wellness assistant built using Gemini. Available through a Google Health Premium subscription, the feature is designed to offer personalised guidance based on activity levels, sleep patterns and recovery data.
According to Google, the coach can help users create workout plans, analyse sleep trends, suggest recovery routines and provide recommendations tailored to individual health goals.
Google has placed a strong emphasis on sleep and recovery tracking with Fitbit Air. The device includes a Smart Wake feature that uses sleep movement and heart-rate data to wake users during lighter sleep stages through gentle vibrations.
Other health features include 24/7 heart-rate monitoring, resting heart-rate analysis, heart-rate variability (HRV) tracking, blood oxygen monitoring and heart rhythm monitoring with atrial fibrillation (AFib) alerts. Fitbit Air also tracks sleep stages and generates a sleep score designed to provide a cleaner picture of overall sleep quality.
For fitness enthusiasts, Fitbit Air supports automatic workout detection and tracks a range of daily activities. The wearable includes features such as Active Zone Minutes, Cardio Load and Workout Intensity Maps to help users better understand exercise performance and recovery needs.
Google says the device can learn user habits over time and deliver increasingly personalised recommendations. Live heart-rate data can also be shared with compatible gym equipment for real-time workout monitoring.
Battery life is another major focus. Google claims the FitBit Air can last up to seven days on a single charge, while a five-minute fast charge can provide enough power for a full day of use.
The wearable is water-resistant up to 50 metres and is available with multiple interchangeable bands. These include a recycled-material Performance Loop Band, a workout-focused Active Band and an Elevated Leather Band designed for formal occasions.
Google is positioning Fitbit Air as a companion to the Pixel Watch ecosystem. Users can switch between a Pixel Watch and Fitbit Air while keeping their health data synced through Google Health.
The company says the setup process is simplified through Fast Pair on Android devices, while support is also available for iPhone running on iOS 16.4 or newer.
While Google has not announced an official India launch date, recent developments indicate that the wearable could arrive in the country soon. A BIS certification listing reportedly linked to Fitbit Air’s model number has fuelled speculation that regulatory approvals are underway.
Google Health has also acknowledged interest from Indian consumers, stating that it does not have a launch timeline to share but encouraging users to watch for updates through its online store.
According to reports, Fitbit Air could be priced between Rs 12,000 and Rs 14,000 in India. The device currently retails for $99.99 in global markets.
Despite revealing many of its headline features, Google has yet to confirm India pricing, availability and subscription costs for Google Health Premium.
Fitbit Air represents Google’s latest effort to expand its health and wellness ecosystem through a simpler, screenless wearable experience. With signs pointing towards an India launch, the device could soon enter one of the world’s largest and fastest-growing wearable markets.
(This article has been curated by Shivani P Menon, who is an intern with The Indian Express)