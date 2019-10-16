Google discontinues Daydream virtual reality headset

Google recently launched the new Pixel 4 series smartphones along with other products like Nest Mini, Pixelbook Go, and Pixel Buds. However, the tech giant also pulled up several products from its store and that includes the Daydream View VR headset.

The tech giant also removed the first-gen Pixel Buds from its store but while the Buds got a successor, the DayDream View VR headset was snubbed completely. Google also did not mention its VR project either at this hardware launch event or at its Google I/O event in May.

Recent flagships like Galaxy Note 10 and even Google’s own smartphone Pixel 3A arrived without the support for Daydream VR headset. Since Google hasn’t mentioned the Daydream at the recent hardware event, we don’t know if the Pixel 4 is compatible with the headset.

The AR website of Google mentions Pixel 2, Pixel 2XL, Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+, Galaxy Note 8, and LG V30 as the recent Daydream-ready devices. So, it is highly likely that the Daydream VR is no longer going to go forward from here on.

The store listing of the product is no longer available at the Google Store. Also, the product page at arvr.google.com no longer has the ‘buy’ button for the Daydream VR.

Google’s Daydream VR was launched in 2016 as a competitor to Samsung’s Gear VR Range. Google followed the device with a successor in 2017 but it’s mostly a no show for the Daydream from then. It’s safe to assume that the Daydream VR is dead now.