Google could launch ‘Pixel Stand’ charger for the Pixel 3 on October 9

Google is apparently planning to launch the Pixel Stand, one of the official accessories designed to work with the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL. The wireless charging stand has been rumoured for a while now, but new evidence has been found buried in a beta version of the Google app. 9to5Google spotted animations in the app that reveal what seems to be a wireless charger.

The GIFs also show one of the upcoming Pixel 3 models and a few functions like messages, alarms, calendar notifications, music, and more. Also, it appears that when the phone is docked on the stand, users will be able to use Google Assistant without having to unlock their device. Even though there aren’t many details available, but many believe the charger dock could be used as a digital frame.

Google is planning to launch a slew of devices on October 9 during its Made By Google event in New York, including the Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL and a new Google Home speaker. Both the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL are going to be the flagship smartphones of 2018, featuring a Snapdragon 845, a single rear camera and dual front cameras. Out of the two, the Pixel 3 XL might have a notched display and the same dual-tone design.

The tech giant is also expected to launch a smart speaker with a built-in 7-inch display, Dubbed the Google Home Hub, the smart speaker will compete with Amazon’s latest Echo Show which was unveiled earlier this week in Seattle.

