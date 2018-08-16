Google Coach could be a new AI-based assistant for fitness, wearables: Report

Google Coach is said to be internally codenamed Project Wooden, and will be an AI-based assistant for fitness. Google Coach is said to be internally codenamed Project Wooden, and will be an AI-based assistant for fitness.

Google is working on an AI-based assistant called Google Coach, which will be focused on helping users with fitness, diet, their exercise sessions, etc. According to a recent Android Police report, Google is working on a health and fitness monitoring “service,” which is internally codenamed Project Wooden. Indianexpress.com has also reached out to Google for a comment and will update this story accordingly.

Meanwhile, the Android Police report further suggests Google Coach’s identity as an assistant will not be limited to a mere exercise tracker. Its primary role will be helping users stay active and like any other AI assistant it will do this by making sense of user’s fitness data and other information.

It is expected to help users provide workout routines, track their progress and much more. Google Coach will keep a track of user’s gym activities to give future suggestions as well. But it won’t be limited to just tracking exercises. Coach could also help monitor diet for users.

Food recommendations will also be a part of Google Coach, points out the report. If users opt-in, then Coach will deliver healthy order recommendation depending on location and pattern and help with weekly meal planning, shopping lists, etc.

Google Coach is expected to club multiple notifications together as well. The initial rollout could be limited to Wear OS, but in future, this AI-based fitness assistant could work with smartphones. The report further suggests Google Coach could expand to Android TV, Google Home, and other devices as well.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd