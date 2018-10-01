Third generation Google Chromecast accidentally sold early to US customer

Google is expected to launch a 3rd-gen Chromecast on October 9. (Image credit: GrooveStreetHomie)

Google could launch a 3rd-generation Chromecast at its annual hardware event on October 9 in New York City. Reddit user GrooveStreetHomie says he went to Best Buy, a popular electronics chain in the US, to buy to the second-generation Chromecast and found this model with updated packaging. When he tried to buy it, the Best Buy employee couldn’t scan the device, as it wasn’t registered in the system and had a release date of October 9. According to the Redditor, Best Buy eventually sold the third-generation Chromecast, given the device has the same price as the previous-generation model.

The third-generation Chromecast is slightly different from the second-generation Chromecast, which was released in 2015. It is slightly thicker than the second-generation model but still uses the same micro USB port for power. Additionally, the Google logo has been replaced with a simple ‘G’ branding. Finally, the Redditor says when he wasn’t able to set up the device using the Google Home app. He noted that the app requires an update that hasn’t been released yet.

There’s a clear possibility to see a 3rd-generation Chromecast being launched on October 9. Back in August, an updated version of Google Chromecast with Bluetooth and improved Wi-Fi connectivity was approved by the FCC. The new Chromecast sold by Best Buy has the model number NC2-6A5 which is the same model approved by the FCC.

Google is holding a high-profile event on October 9 in New York. The company is expected to announce a slew of new products, including the Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, Google Home Hub, Pixebook 2 and Pixel Stand wireless charging case. We expect more details, including pricing and release date, to be shared at the event.

