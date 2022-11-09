Garmin’s latest Instinct Crossover has a whopping 70-day battery life

In a world where smartwatches need to be charged at the end of the day or every week, Garmin is planning to make charging watches a thing of the past. Recently, the company announced a new hybrid smartwatch called Instinct Crossover, which it claims offers up to 70 days of battery life on a single charge.

One thing to note here is that only the solar-powered version of the watch can go more than two months without charging. Also, unlike traditional smartwatches, the Instinct Crossover is a hybrid watch, meaning you will have to compromise on some of the smart features like the lack of a colour display.

Designed for those who want a rugged fitness watch, the Instinct Crossover can show notifications from apps and comes with support for Garmin Pay. But similar to other smartwatches, it offers all standard health tracking features like heart rate variability, sleep tracking, VO2 Max, step count and other essential parameters. It supports GPS and TracBack functionality as well.

The watch is MIL-STD-810 certified and is shock and thermal-resistant. It also offers water resistance up to 10 ATM, meaning you can take it for a swim for a depth of up to 100 metres.

Garmin says that the Instinct Crossover solar edition can last up to 70 days in smartwatch mode, with the power-saving mode offering almost infinite battery life if you charge it for three hours per day at 50,000 lux.

Coming to the non-solar powered edition, the company claims that the Instinct Crossover can last up to a month, which is closely in line with its other offerings. Garmin has also launched a Tactical edition of the watch, offering additional features like night vision compatibility, dual GPS, a kill switch and a stealth mode.

The normal edition of the Instinct Crossover is priced at $500 (approx Rs. 40,676) whereas the solar-powered version costs $550 (approx Rs. 44,744). If you are interested in the Instinct Crossover Tactical edition, it is priced at $600 (approx Rs. 48,812).

While other manufacturers like Samsung and Apple are focusing on adding more functionality to their products, Garmin seems to be targeting people who want a smartwatch that can go weeks without charging.