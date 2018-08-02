Garmin Vivoactive 3 Music GPS smartwatch with integrated music launched in India: Price, specs and more

Garmin Vivoactive 3 Music will be available for purchase on e-retail site Amazon India and Flipkart Garmin Vivoactive 3 Music will be available for purchase on e-retail site Amazon India and Flipkart

Garmin has launched its new wearable, Vivoactive 3 Music in India. The smartwatch, an enhanced version of the previously launched Vivoactive 3 GPS wearable, comes with integrated music. Garmin Vivoactive 3 Music is priced at Rs 25,990 and it will be available for purchase on thegarminstore.com, paytmmall, Amazon India, Flipkart and helioswatchstore.com. The smartwatch will also be available in Brick and Mortar stores including Croma, Helios-The Watch stores and Reliance Digital across India.

Garmin Vivoactive 3 Music adds music similar to the Forerunner 645 that made its debut earlier this year. The smartwatch comes with storage for 500 songs that can be played directly from the watch via Bluetooth headphone. Besides the add-on music, other features on the Vivoactive 3 Music are similar to the standard Vivoactive 3 edition. The smartwatch comes with heart rate monitor, contactless payments via Garmin Pay, GPS, a ‘swim-safe build,’ and up to 7 days of battery life.

The Vivoactive 3 Music offers 15 preloaded sports apps, wrist-based heart rate 2, VO2 max all day stress tracking 2 etc. It also allows user access to the Garmin Connect IQ app store. The new Garmin smartwatch features a 1.2-inch (240 x 240 pixel resolution) display. The company claims that the battery runs for 13 hours in GPS training mode, 5 hours in GPS mode with music playing, and 7 days in smartwatch mode. The Vivoactive 3 Music smartwatch measures 43.1×43.1×13.6mm and weighs 39 grams. It has Swim and 5 ATM certification.

Commenting on the launch, Ali Rizvi, National Sales Manager Garmin India said, “Garmin has launched this smartwatch with music, keeping in mind the effect and impact music plays while users are engaged in workouts, exercises or sports. It adds fun to the activity, motivates the user to exert more, and thoroughly enjoy the activity. Music with exercising is a stress buster, and the combination can help derive the maximum benefits.”

