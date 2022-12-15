scorecardresearch
Garmin offers discounts on its Venu 2, Lily and Vivomove Sport watches

Garmin is hosting a 'Give a Garmin' sale and offering smartwatches at a discounted price.

Garmin, Give A Garmin sale, Garmin saleThe Garmin Lily and Vivosport Mode are designed for females.
As part of its holiday ‘Give a Garmin’ sale, Garmin is offering discounts on its fitness tracking watches like the Venu 2 Plus, Lily and Vivomove Sport. The sale starts on December 15 and will end on December 31 on the Garmin India website.

Users can avail discounts of up to Rs 11,000 or 24 per cent on the Venu 2 Plus, Lily and Vivomove Sport smartwatches. Here we take a quick look at some of the watches available at a discounted price.

Garmin Venu 2 Plus

The Garmin Venu 2 Plus is a premium smartwatch that looks and feels good. It is stylish and comes with all the standard features offered by other smartwatches like a pulse oxygen monitor, stress monitor, heart rate tracker and the ability to generate reports via the Garmin Connect app.

With a battery life that lasts up to nine days and 24 hours in GPS mode, users can quick charge the watch for ten minutes for up to one day of battery life. It also includes Garmin’s safety and tracking features like automatic incident detection or manually triggered assistance alerts. The Venu 2 Plus is available in grey, black and gold and can be purchased for Rs 39,490.

Garmin Lily

The Garmin Lily is a smartwatch designed for women. Apart from standard fitness tracking features like oxygen blood level monitoring, heart rate tracking, sleep tracking and others, the Lily also comes with special features for female health monitoring like pregnancy tracking and menstrual cycle tracking. It has a 34mm case and a 14mm band with a monochromatic display. The Garmin Lily is available in white, rose gold and purple at a discounted price of Rs 16,990.

Vivomove Sport

If you want a smartwatch that looks stylish and has good fitness tracking features, consider the Vivomode Sport. Designed for females, the watch comes with Body Battery energy monitoring and all-day stress-tracking features. Users also get built-in sports apps for strength, yoga, cardio, pilates and more. Compatible with both Android as well as iOS devices, the Vivomove Sport is available in black, ivory and cocoa for Rs 16,990.

