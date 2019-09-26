Garmin MARQ series of luxury fitness smartwatches launched in India

Garmin has launched a new premium luxury watch collection, named The MARQ. It includes the MARQ Driver, MARQ Athlete, MARQ Aviator, MARQ Captain and MARQ Expedition. The company claims that these watches have been designed for “people who aspire for a perfect amalgamation of timeless luxury and best-in-class technology.”

All of these watches will be made available via the company’s online store. The MARQ Athlete is priced at Rs 1,41,990, Driver is priced at Rs 2,36,990, Aviator will be made available at Rs 1,84,990, Captain at Rs 1,74,990 and the Expedition at Rs 1,65,990.

All of the MARQ watches are built out of titanium, whereas, the lenses are made out of sapphire crystal. They come with a ceramic bezel inlay.

They also come with features like Garmin Pay, smart notifications, daily activity tracking, wrist-based heart rate and a wrist-based Pulse Ox2 sensor.

The company claims that the watches come with a battery life of up to 12 days in smartwatch mode, 28 hours in GPS Mode and up to 48 hours in UltraTracTM mode. They are compatible with the company’s QuickFit solution, allowing users to customise them with different straps and bracelets.

“Engineering and innovation have always been the two biggest pillars for GARMIN. Ever since its inception, the company has always kept its customer’s ‘necessity and passion’ under immense priority. The MARQ collection is crafted with precise attention to details, both in terms of form factor and in terms of its functionality. We have the legacy of keeping our consumers at the centre-stage of innovation and all our products speak volumes about this commitment of ours,” said Mr Ali Rizvi, National Sales Manager – Garmin India.