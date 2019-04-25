Garmin launches Vivosmart 4 fitness band in India at Rs 12,990

Garmin has launched a new fitness wearable device in the Vivosmart series called the Vivosmart 4 in India at a price of Rs 12,990. The fitness tracking device comes with advanced sleep monitoring with REM (rapid eye movement) sleep feature and, wrist-based Pulse Ox sensor to check blood oxygen saturation levels as well.

The Garmin Vivosmart 4 also comes with wrist-based heart rate, all-day stress tracking, relaxation breathing timer, VO2 max and Body Battery energy monitor. The company claims that the battery of Vivosmart 4 lasts up to 7 days, excluding Pulse ox sleep tracking). It is safe for swimming and showering too.

The fitness band comes with features dedicated to activities such as walking, running, strength training, yoga and swimming. It will also alert the user through vibration alerts for all notifications, including calls, text messages and more. Android smartphone users will be able to reply to texts using the Vivosmart 4.

The Garmin Vivosmart 4 is available in five colours – Black with midnight, Merlot with Rose Gold, Gray with Rose Gold, Blue with silver and Black with Midnight L. The new fitness band will be sold at Garmin Brand Store in Bengaluru and Helios Watch Stores across India.