Garmin launches Venu smartwatch and vivoactive 4 in India

Garmin has launched its Venu and vivoactive 4 smartwatches in India. The vivoactive 4 is a GPS support smartwatch bundled with enhanced health and wellness monitoring features. Both Venu and vívoactive 4 come packed with over 40 on-device animated workouts for strength training, cardio, yoga, and pilates. The Venu launches in India with a price of Rs 37,490, while the vívoactive 4 is slightly cheaper and comes with a price of Rs 32,590.

The Venu and vívoactive 4 comes with the ability to receive notifications for incoming calls, text messages, social media updates, calendar reminders, among others. With these new smartwatches from Garmin, Android users get the ability to respond to text messages from their device itself. In addition to the health features, the new smartwatches from Garmin come with Menstrual Cycle Tracking feature.

With the help of the Garmin Connect app, available on both Android and iOS, women users will be able to track their cycle, log physical and emotional symptoms and learn about training and nutrition during each phase of their cycle. The new Garmin smartwatches also send period reminders, cycle details and symptoms logged for the day to users.

The Venu and vivoactive 4 come with all-day health monitoring features like advanced sleep with Pulse Ox, manages respiration tracking, abnormal heartrate alerts, stress tracking with relax reminders, new hydration tracking, new breathwork activities and more.

The new Venu and vívoactive smartwatches from Garmin are more than a fitness device. The smartwatches come with some safety and tracking features such as incident detection and assistance that allows users to send real-time location information to emergency contacts. These smartwatches from Garmin also allow users to set live watch faces, apps, and widgets with the help of Garmin Connect IQ store app. Similar to the Xiaomi Mi Band 4, the new Venu and vivoactive smartwatches from Garmin also lets users upload their own photos and turn them into watch faces.

The Venu comes in four options: Granite Blue with Silver Hardware, Black with Slate Hardware, Light sand with Rose Gold Hardware, and Black with Gold Hardware. All the models of Venu are priced at Rs 37,490. The vivoactive 4, on the other hand, comes in two models: 1) With GPS and Wi-Fi, in Shadow Gray or Silver colour and 2) With GPS and Wi-Fi, in Black or Slate. Both the versions of the vivoactive 4 are priced at Rs 32,590.

