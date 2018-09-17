Garmin launches Fenix 5X Plus GPS Multisport watch in India: Price, specifications

Garmin has launched the Fenix 5X Plus GPS Multisport watch in India. Garmin has launched the Fenix 5X Plus GPS Multisport watch in India.

Garmin has launched the Fenix 5X Plus GPS Multisport watch in India. With multi-satellite tracking capabilities, the device uniquely offers a sensor which features a blood oxygen saturation at high altitudes. Priced at Rs 79,990, Fenix 5X Plus is available online through Garmin, Paytm Mall, Amazon, and Flipkart, and via offline stores like Chroma, Reliance Digital, and Helios-The Watch Store.

The Fenix 5X Plus features a Garmin Chroma Display with LED backlighting, as well as PVD coated stainless-steel bezel with a silicone watch band. Fitted with a scratch-resistant sapphire lens, this smartwatch can be worn with a variety of Quickfit Bands.

Fenix 5X Plus has many built-in navigation sensors that include three-axis compass, gyroscope and barometric altimeter as well as multi-satellite geolocation trackers.

The intelligent features built in the watch, such as ‘GroupTrack’ and ‘LiveTrack’, allow users to keep tabs on their buddies for adventures such as skiing and friends to follow their adventures in real time respectively.

The ‘Round-trip Run’ and ‘Round-trip Ride’ routing options give runners and cyclists the ability to enter a distance they would like to travel and have the watch suggest appropriate courses.

While Wrist-Based Heart Rate can track the heart rate for Fenix 5X Plus round the clock. Customisable features include smart notifications, automatic upload to Garmin Connect, personalization through free watch faces and apps from Connect IQ.

Various performance metrics help indicate the level of workout, stress levels, calorie counter, pulse changes, and more. Audio options can be enabled via select music streaming services like iHeartRadio, Deezer, or through music stored on the smartwatch. through GPS mode, Fenix 5X Plus can offer upto 30 hours of battery backup, while it also offers a standby time of up to 60 days.

