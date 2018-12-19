Garmin Instinct with GPS-capability launched in India at Rs 26,990

Garmin has launched the Instinct, a rugged GPS-enabled smartwatch aimed at sport and extreme activity enthusiasts. Simply put, Garmin Instinct is for those who love to do a lot of outdoor activities.

Advertising

The Instinct is priced at Rs 26,990 and comes in Flame Red, Graphite and Tundra colour options. The watch will be sold at Garmin’s authorised stores, select Helios stores, the garminstore.in, Paytm Mall and Amazon India

The smartwatch comes with a 3x-axis compass, barometric altimeter, and support for multiple navigation satellites including GPS, GLONASS, and Galileo. Plus, it also features a wrist-based heart rate monitor that calculates your daily stress level and tracks your heart rate zones during exercise.

The good bit about the Instinct is that it lasts up to 14 days on a single charge in smartwatch mode. Garmin says the watch can even last up to 16 hours with full GPS tracking and 40 hours if you use the power-saving UltraTrac mode.

Advertising

The Instinct is compatible with Garmin’s other outdoors products including the InReach Mini, which basically allows users to send and receive messages as well as initiate an SOS call from the watch. It also integrates with the Virb action cameras and Gamin’s Astro dog-tracking collars.

The watch supports Garmin’s Connect phone app, and offers fitness features such as a wrist-based heart-rate monitor, sports apps and wellness data.

The watch case is made of fiber-reinforced polymer, which adds strength and durability. The rugged, outdoor GPS watch is built to the US military standard 810G for thermal, shock and water resistance (rated to 100 meters), according to Garmin.