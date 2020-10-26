Garmin Instinct Esports Edition launched: A special watch for Esports players

Garmin Instinct Esports Edition sports a rugged design, similar to all of the other watches in the company's Instinct line. (Image: Garmin)

Garmin has launched a new fitness tracker for esports, called the Garmin Instinct Esports Edition. The company claims that this new tracker will help you optimise your habits for better performance, while at the same time providing your audience with an insight into your biometrics when you’re streaming. It is priced at Pound 269.99 (approximately Rs 26,000).

Garmin Instinct Esports Edition sports a rugged design, similar to all of the other watches in the company’s Instinct line. It features a black-and-white memory in pixel display and features a battery life of up to three days in the esports mode, and up to two weeks in smartwatch mode. The watch will sync all of the data using the Garmin Connect app. The app will also show the user how they perform and how their body reacts in different circumstances.

The watch comes with a new tool, called STR3AMUP, which allows it to stream all of a user’s data from the watch to the streamer’s audience, while they play the game. This will help the audience monitor the player’s heart rate and stress level. The watch also includes a dedicated game timer for the gamer to keep a check on how long they have been playing and if they require a break or not.

Apart from this, the watch comes with a sleep tracker that notes if the player is getting enough rest or not. Players can use all of the data provided by the watch to make adjustments in their daily lives, by altering sleep patterns or activity levels. This would then help them improve their cognitive and physical performance during gameplay.

A gamer’s life should not always be in front of a screen and instead, he should also take some rest to rejuvenate his health and give his eyes some rest. For this, the Instinct Esports Edition also offers accurate GPS tracking along with 30 dedicated sports modes and activity tracking, so that the gamer can take a break from the screen and experience the outside world.

