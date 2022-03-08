Garmin Instinct 2 smartwatch series launched in India: Price, features

Garmin India announced the launch of the Instinct 2 Series of rugged smartwatches with solar technology aimed at adventurers and fitness enthusiasts. The watches will also have multi GNSS support (global navigation satellite system), ABC sensors (altimeter, barometer and compass) and trackback routing to navigate back to a starting point.

Garmin claims that Instinct 2 Solar models offer ‘unlimited battery life’ in smartwatch mode while offering 48 hours of battery life in GPS mode.

According to Garmin, Instinct 2 watches are built to the United States Military Standard 810 for thermal and shock resistance and they are water-rated up to a depth of 100 meters. Its new high-resolution display is protected by chemically strengthened material and scratch-resistant glass. The watches can be customised with applications, widgets, watch faces, data fields and more from Garmin’s Connect IQ store.

The watches will feature a host of health and wellness features including a wrist-based heart rate monitor, stress tracking, sleep score, advanced sleep and body battery energy monitoring, pulse oximeter sensors, intensity minutes to track activities and women’s health tracking to monitor menstrual cycle and pregnancy.

They will also come with preloaded sports applications and activities including VO2 max, fitness age, training status, recovery time, HIIT (high-intensity interval training), and daily suggested workout. It also has a multisport activity feature that allows users to transition between activities while continuing to view their total time and distance.

Users can also allow their friends and family to follow their activities through text messaging and they can be notified in the event of an emergency with the watches’ Incident Detection feature.

The Instinct 2 Series watch models will also come in two purpose-built editions: a Tactical Edition with features like a Kill Switch, Stealth Mode, Night Vision Goggle Compatability, Dual Format Position Coordinates, and Jumpmaster Activity mode; and a Camo Edition which will feature graphite patterns.

The base-model Instinct 2S and Instinct 2S Solar comes in graphite colours, costing Rs 33,990 and Rs 43,990 respectively and will be available at Garmin brand stores, on Amazon, Flipkart, Synergizer, Tata Cliq, Tata Luxury and with other Garmin retail partners.

The Instinct 2 comes in a graphite colour while the Camo Edition of the same comes with a graphite camouflage motif. They will cost Rs 36,990 and Rs 41,490 respectively. The Instinct 2 Solar comes in Graphite and Tidal Blue, while the Tactical Edition of the same comes in black and coyote tan. They will cost Rs 46,990 and Rs 51,990 respectively.

The Instinct 2, Instinct 2 Solar and their Camo Edition and Tactical Edition respectively can be bought at Garmin brand stores, Amazon, Flipkart, Synergizer, Tata Cliq, Tata Luxury, Helios, just In Time, Decathlon-Anubhava in Bengaluru and other Garmin retail partners.

The watches can be pre-booked online between 8 March and 13 March. The first 100 customers to pre-book a watch from the series will get a pair of Saucony casual shoes as a free gift.