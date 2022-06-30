Garmin launches Forerunner 955 Solar and Forerunner 255 smartwatches in India

Garmin has launched the Forerunner 955 Solar and Forerunner 255 smartwatches in India. The Forerunner 955 Solar is a dedicated GPS running smartwatch with solar charging. Garmin claims that the watch’s Power Glass gives athletes up to 20 days of battery life in smartwatch mode and up to 49 hours in GPS mode.

Garmin Forerunner 955 Solar

The Garmin Forerunner 955 Solar features an always-on full-colour display that is built to be easy to read even in direct sunlight. It has a 5-button design with a circular touch screen. Some of these new features include heart rate variability (HRV) status, a training readiness score and a race widget to help athletes prepare for upcoming races.

The Forerunner 955 Solar is compatible with Garmin Coach, which provides free 5k, 10k and half marathon training plans based on the user’s goals and performance. It comes with built-in music capabilities that will allow users to download up to 2,000 songs from Spotify and Amazon Music. It also offers safety and tracking features like sending the user’s live location to select emergency contact and automatically sending a message if an incident is detected.

The Forerunner 955 Solar comes with training and performance tools from Firstbeat Analytics like VO2 max, training load, performance condition, training effect and others. The addition of new indicators like HRV status, recent exercise history and performance give athletes greater insight into their overall training status and whether they are training productively, peaking or strained.

It gives daily workout suggestions that give day-to-day training guidance based on their fitness levels and overall wellness. These adapt based on race plans that are set up using the race widget. If used with a separately sold Running Dynamics Pod or HRM-Pro monitor, athletes can track their running dynamics including cadence, stride length, ground contact time and more. Users can also track their cycling dynamics including seated/standing position, power phase and platform centre offset when using a Garmin power meter, also sold separately. It can also track swimming distance, stroke, pace, personal records and more.

Garmin Forerunner 255 series

The Forerunner 255 series of GPS watches are designed for runners and comes with features like full triathlon support, new training metrics and enhanced smartwatch features when paired with a smartphone. The Forerunner 255S and Forerunner 255S Music are available in 41 mm sized cases while the Forerunner 255 and Forerunner 255 Music are available in 46 mm sized cases. Garmin claims that the smartwatches can last up to 14 days in smartwatch mode and up to 30 hours in GPS mode on a single charge.

The Forerunner 255 Music and Forerunner 255S music can store up to 500 songs locally on the watch including playlists from Spotify and Amazon Music. They can also connect to users’wireless headphones for phone-free listening. All Forerunner 255 series watches offer many of the running-oriented features available on the Forerunner 955 Solar.

Garmin Forerunner Solar 955 and Forerunner 255 series pricing and availability

Product Colors Available From Price Forerunner 255 Basic Slate Grey

Tidal Blue 30 th June Rs 37,490 Forerunner 255S Basic Powder Grey 30 th June Rs 37,490 Forerunner 255 Music Black 30 th June Rs 42,990 Forerunner 255S Music Black 30 th June Rs 42,990 Forerunner 955 Black

White 30 th June Rs 53,490 Forerunner 955, Solar Black

White 30 th June Rs 63,990

All watches are available at Garmin brand storess, Helios watch stores, Just in time, Croma, Amazon, Flipkart, Tata CliQ and Synergizer.