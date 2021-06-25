Garmin Forerunner 55 launched in India: Price, specifications

The Garmin Forerunner 55 measures 42x42x11.6mm, weighs 37 grams and works with both iOS and Android devices ( Image source : Product image)

Garmin has launched the Forerunner 55 smartwatch in India. The Forerunner 55 comes in a sleek and light form factor and offers various health tracking features. The device comes with a round dial and is offered in three colours. Here is everything you should know about the Garmin Forerunner 55.

Garmin Forerunner 55: Specifications, features

Garmin Forerunner 55 measures 42x42x11.6mm, weighs 37 grams and works with both iOS and Android devices. The device comes with a 1.04-inch round colour display and features 208×208 pixels resolution. The smartwatch offers Bluetooth and GPS connectivity and 5 ATM water resistance.

The company says the battery can last for up to two weeks in smartwatch mode, and up to 20 hours of continuous usage in GPS mode. The smartwatch will allow users to perform basic tasks including setting alarms, timers, stopwatch, and sunrise/sunset times.

The device will also allow users to locate their smartphone and also offers Find My watch feature. The smartwatch comes with various sensors including GLONASS, Garmin Elevate wrist heart rate monitor, and accelerometer.

The device offers wrist-based heart rate monitoring, respiration rate, fitness age, stress monitoring, relaxation reminders, sleep monitoring, hydration, and women’s health. Garmin Forerunner 55 also comes with features including step counter, auto goals feature, calories burned, distance travelled, and more.

If you opt for the gym and activity profiles, they include cardio and elliptical training, stair stepping, HIIT, Pilates, and yoga. The device can also be used to track various activities including running, treadmill running, track running, indoor track running, virtual running and cycling among others.

Garmin Forerunner 55: Price

You will be able to purchase the Garmin Forerunner 55 at Rs 20,990 from Amazon, Flipkart, Tata CLiQ, Synergizer, and Garmin Brand Stores. The smartwatch comes in Aqua, Black, and Monterra Grey colour variants.